Slovakia wants bigger balance in mutual trade with China

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at the opening of the Belt and Road Forum is displayed on a big screen near decorations depicting a modern high speed train and Chinese Admiral Zheng, who commanded expeditionary voyages across Asia and East Africa in the 15th century, in Beijing on May 14. Slovakia wants the trade exchange between Slovakia and China to become more balanced, writes the Slovak Economy Ministry in the Concept of Development of Economic Relations between Slovakia and China for 2017-2020 document which the Slovak government adopted on April 11. Slovakia has been reporting a long-term trade deficit with this Asian country. In 2015, imports from China made up more than 7 percent of Slovakia's total imports.

