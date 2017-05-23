Slovakia vies for medicines agency
What chances does the country have at winning the seat of the prestigious European Medicines Agency that needs to relocate from London? Slovakia is seeking to host a European Union agency, the very first to potentially reside on its territory. The competition, however, is strong and even the argument that those countries not hosting such institutions should be preferred may not help it.
