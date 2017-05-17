Slovakia to Buy APCs for 1.2 Billion ...

Slovakia to Buy APCs for 1.2 Billion Euros, Send Troops to NATO Missions

Slovakia approved on Wednesday plans to spend 1.2 billion euros by 2029 to replace the army's outdated armored personnel carriers, in the biggest defense modernization project in the country's history. Slovakia is stepping up defense spending and its military presence in NATO missions after calls by U.S. President Donald Trump on allies to recommit themselves to the alliance.

