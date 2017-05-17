Slovakia to Buy APCs for 1.2 Billion Euros, Send Troops to NATO Missions
Slovakia approved on Wednesday plans to spend 1.2 billion euros by 2029 to replace the army's outdated armored personnel carriers, in the biggest defense modernization project in the country's history. Slovakia is stepping up defense spending and its military presence in NATO missions after calls by U.S. President Donald Trump on allies to recommit themselves to the alliance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC