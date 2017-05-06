Slovakia plans to open three highway sections in 2017

Slovakia plans to finish and open three highway sections this year, Slovak Transport and Construction Minister Arpad Ersek announced on Friday. The R2 expressway section between Zvolen East and Pstrusa in the Central Slovakia should be available to drivers as of mid-May. The D3 motorway stretch between Svrcinovec and Skalite in the Northern Slovakia will be open in early June and the D3 section between Zilina-Strazov and Zilina-Brodno in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.