Slovakia changes land expropriation to unlock construction of Bratislava ring road
Though representatives of Slovakia and the consortium led by the Spanish firm Cintra ceremonially tapped the foundation stone of the Bratislava ring road last October, real construction works have not yet started. This is because the state has failed to acquire all the land on which the ring road will be built, as it still needs to acquire 0.5 percent of the total acreage - where it has failed to agree upon a price with the landowners.
