Slovak prosecutor moves to ban far-right party

A supporter of leader of the extreme nationalist Our Slovakia People's Party flashes the victory sign as party members face riot police officers in Krasnohorske Podhradie, South Eastern Slovakia, 29 September 2012. [ Janos Vajda/EPA ] Slovakia's prosecutor general has asked the Supreme Court to ban a far-right party, branding it an extremist group whose activities violate the constitution.

