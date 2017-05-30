Slovak prosecutor moves to ban far-ri...

Slovak prosecutor moves to ban far-right party

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: EurActiv.com

A supporter of leader of the extreme nationalist Our Slovakia People's Party flashes the victory sign as party members face riot police officers in Krasnohorske Podhradie, South Eastern Slovakia, 29 September 2012. [ Janos Vajda/EPA ] Slovakia's prosecutor general has asked the Supreme Court to ban a far-right party, branding it an extremist group whose activities violate the constitution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC