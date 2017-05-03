Slovak project focused on Roma awarded
The project employing ordinary Roma women from settlements as agents who actively improve their status in the community, as well as the status of their communities in society, has received international acclaim. The Agents of Equality, created by civic association OZ SPOLU-Slovensko, was granted the international prize for social innovations, SozialMarie 2017, the TASR newswire reported.
