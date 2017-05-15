Slovak faculty hospital, institutions...

Slovak faculty hospital, institutions hit by ransomware

Read more: Xinhuanet

Several Slovak institutions, including the Faculty Hospital in Nitra in western Slovakia, have been hit by the global hacking attack, it was announced Monday. Hospital spokesperson Tatiana Timkova said while the situation was being brought under control, "patients need to be prepared for longer waiting times due to the complications with computers."

Chicago, IL

