Shareholders of Prima Banka and Sberbank approve merger

3 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

At the extraordinary general meeting held on May 24 it was agreed that the banks should merge on August 1, 2017, with the successor company being Prima Banka. Sberbank Slovensko will cease to exist as of July 31, 2017.

