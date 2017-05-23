Shareholders of Prima Banka and Sberbank approve merger
At the extraordinary general meeting held on May 24 it was agreed that the banks should merge on August 1, 2017, with the successor company being Prima Banka. Sberbank Slovensko will cease to exist as of July 31, 2017.
