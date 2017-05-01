Second anti-corruption march to take ...

Second anti-corruption march to take place in June

Secondary school students DA vid Strana and KarolA na FarskA , who organised the march against corruption, attended by several thousands of people in mid-April, are preparing a second event to take place on June 5. "Our concerns that the government is arrogant towards the people and that it ignores their requirements have been confirmed," said Straka, as quoted by the Sme daily. As well as Bratislava, the protest marches will take place in KoA ice, PreA ov and A1 2ilina.

