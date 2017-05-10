Science not interesting for girls

The interest of girls at primary schools to study mathematics, physics, chemistry, natural or information sciences declines steeply after they turn 12. This stems from a European survey carried out by the company Microsoft in 11 countries among 11,500 schoolgirls aged 11-18. Its aim was to find out why fewer girls than boys decide to study science and technology when they are older, the SITA newswire reported.

