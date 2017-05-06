Russian influence imperils a free Hungary
Right now, Hungary is contemplating a series of actions that would weaken civil society, marginalize the voices that would oppose the central government, and diminish the free exercise of civic engagement. President Trump needs to reach out to Prime Minister Viktor Orban and tell him that America's values and interests lead us to urge him to stop the closing of Central European University and withdraw the law that would stigmatize civic organizations.
