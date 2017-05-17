Russia clears Saneca Pharma to supply dosage forms made at Slovakian site

The certification clears the contract manufacturing organisation to make solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms for the Russian market at the plant, which is 50km northeast of Bratislava. CEO Anthony Sheehan described Russia as a key market for Saneca and its customers, explaining " Russia's importance to the pharmaceutical producers in Central and Eastern Europe is being increasingly recognised, with significant year-on-year revenue growth ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.