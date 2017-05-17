Russia clears Saneca Pharma to supply...

Russia clears Saneca Pharma to supply dosage forms made at Slovakian site

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: In-PharmaTechnologist.com

The certification clears the contract manufacturing organisation to make solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms for the Russian market at the plant, which is 50km northeast of Bratislava. CEO Anthony Sheehan described Russia as a key market for Saneca and its customers, explaining " Russia's importance to the pharmaceutical producers in Central and Eastern Europe is being increasingly recognised, with significant year-on-year revenue growth ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at In-PharmaTechnologist.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,092 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC