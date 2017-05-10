Roma proxy: toluene epidemic breaks out
The Government Proxy for Roma Communities Abel Ravasz is pointing to an increase in the use of toluene, a so-called drug for the poor, among the Roma community. Based on a motion from Filakovo mayor Attila Agocs, Ravasz's office wants to limit the public's access to this chemical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC