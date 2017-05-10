Roma proxy: toluene epidemic breaks out

Roma proxy: toluene epidemic breaks out

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

The Government Proxy for Roma Communities Abel Ravasz is pointing to an increase in the use of toluene, a so-called drug for the poor, among the Roma community. Based on a motion from Filakovo mayor Attila Agocs, Ravasz's office wants to limit the public's access to this chemical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,315 • Total comments across all topics: 280,911,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC