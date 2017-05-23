Results of Judicial Council election ...

Results of Judicial Council election announced

Committee chairman Pavol TomA A announced the results of the Judicial Council election to the media on May 24 in Bratislava. The judges selected to sit on the Judicial Council for the next five years are MiloA Kolek , Lenka PraA3 4enkovA , Erika ZajacovA , Martin MichalanskA1 2 , Marcela Kosova , Jan Burik , Pavol Pilek and Daniel HudA k .

