Reconstruction of the Slovak National Gallery goes on

After completion, it will offer top exhibition spaces, a library, a multifunctional cinema hall, cafes and a lot of free public space. Works on a complete overhaul of the Slovak National Gallery , the most prominent state institution of visual art in Slovakia, is continuing.

Chicago, IL

