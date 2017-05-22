Prague to hold anti-corruption march ...

Prague to hold anti-corruption march as well

Read more: Slovak Spectator

Not only in Slovak cities, but also the Czech capital will held the big march against corruption on June 5. It is organised by Slovak students and people working in the Czech Republic. The event will take place in front of the Slovak Embassy in Prague, starting at 17:00, the TASR newswire reported.

Chicago, IL

