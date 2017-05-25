Police reveal tax fraud worth million...

Police reveal tax fraud worth millions of euros

1 hr ago

The National Criminal Agency has revealed two tax frauds connected with poultry and rapeseed oil trading. Police accused eight people altogether.

Chicago, IL

