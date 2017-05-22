Poland defies EU over asylum seekers

Friday May 19 Read more: EurActiv.com

Poland refused yesterday to yield to pressure from the European Union to take in any asylum seekers under a relocation scheme despite an EU threat of legal action. Under a plan agreed in 2015, the European Commission wants EU member states to each admit a quota from a total of 160,000 asylum seekers stuck in Italy and Greece.

Chicago, IL

