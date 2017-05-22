PM Fico: Investors should clearly dec...

PM Fico: Investors should clearly declare whether they have encountered corruption or not

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico calls on foreign investors to disclose whether they have encountered any non-transparent or corrupt behaviour while doing business in Slovakia. If not, they should declare this clearly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Health care system is ailing (Feb '16) Sep '16 BUYER BEWARE 2
News EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Chuck 19
News Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Hostis Publicus 2
News Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Three Cheers 2
News PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16) May '16 naman 3
News Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06) May '16 PROUD TO BE SERB ... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,933 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC