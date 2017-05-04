Orava castle from above

The Orava castle is one of several dozen castles in Slovakia but it belongs among the most significant ones. It also attracted the attention of John Marton from New York who filmed the Slovak castle with drones, giving a new view on the castle.

Chicago, IL

