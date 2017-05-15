Night of Museums and Galleries 2017 around Slovakia
The annual event opening museums and art galleries to the public, the Night of Museums and Galleries, has not been limited just to Bratislava - and each time, more and more institutions participate. This year, on May 20, there are several novelties as well.
