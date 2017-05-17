NGOs will organise another Restaurant Day
Slovakia's non-governmental organisations associated with the DobrA Krajina.sk site will present their activities as part of the international food carnival Restaurant Day, held on May 20 in 60 countries. In Slovakia, the organisations will open their pop-up restaurants in Bratislava, A1 2ilina and also PreA ov, the SITA newswire reported.
