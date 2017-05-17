New section of R2 express double-carriageway near Zvolen opens
The new R2-express double-carriageway section between Zvolen and PstruA a will bring benefits not only in the form of faster driving speeds and greater safety, but also better conditions for potential investors in the southern part of central Slovakia, said Transport Minister A rpA d A "Continuing this section of the R2 is one of our priorities, i.e. there is no need to stop, but to further design and seek financial resources," A The newly built 7.85-kilometre stretch is located at the road's eastern end and is connected to the R2's section between PstruA a and KrivA AS, which was put in operation in 2015. A four-lane almost 20-kilometre expressway stretch from Zvolen to KrivA AS is thus available to drivers.
