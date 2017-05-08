New Drama brings God (and Gott) to stage
Focus Israel and renowned Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse is giving a masterclass on the creation of dramatic text at the festival/competition offering the mA©lange of the best and most recent stagings around Slovakia this year. "There has been a rise in Slovak drama and also in new dramatic forms in the 13 years of the festival," head of both New Drama and the organising Theatre Institute, Vladislava Fekete, said at a press conference.
