Minister: Highway from Bratislava to Kosice might be completed by 2025

Highway from Bratislava to Kosice might be completed by 2025

Transport Minister Arpad Ersek said the highway between Bratislava and Kosice could by finished by 2025, or 2026, on the public RTVS' political programme Sobotne Dialogy on May 13. Opposition MP Eduard Heger , who also appeared on the show, reminded Ersek that while a 2020 deadline for completing the highway is included in the Government Manifesto, a deadline of 2023 was mentioned recently. Ten landowners are blocking the construction of the Bratislava ring-road, minister responded.

