Linglong mulls tire plant locations in Europe

Saturday May 27

Shandong Linglong Tire Co. Ltd. is scouting potential locations in Europe for a tire plant and has attracted interest from Czech Republic, Belgium and most recently Slovak Republic.

Chicago, IL

