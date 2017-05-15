Labour offices register graduates for...

Labour offices register graduates for less than six months

Most of the secondary school and university graduates were registered as unemployed for less than six months in the end of last year. While the labour offices registered 3,300 school graduates as unemployed for less than three months, more than 6,700 graduates were without a job between four and six months.

