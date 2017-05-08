Kiska: We must use all lawful means a...

Kiska: We must use all lawful means available against extremism

Read more: Slovak Spectator

People in Slovakia should not just get used to the fact that extremist statements are being uttered by publicly active people and used as expressions of anger on social networks, President Andrej Kiska said at a commemorative event marking the end of WWII in Kalinov on Monday, May 8. Kalinov was the first village liberated in Slovakia. "We shouldn't be overlooking this evil, showing indifference to it.

