Jaguar Land Rover's Slovakian aid investigated by EU

EU state aid regulators opened an investigation on Wednesday into Slovakia's plan to grant 125 million euros to Jaguar Land Rover to support a new plant in the country, saying they had concerns about the legality of the measure. The Slovakian aid is related to the automaker's 1.4-billion-euro investment in the facility in the region of Nitra, which aims to make up to 300,000 cars yearly.

Chicago, IL

