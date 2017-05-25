Jaguar Land Rover's Slovakian aid investigated by EU
EU state aid regulators opened an investigation on Wednesday into Slovakia's plan to grant 125 million euros to Jaguar Land Rover to support a new plant in the country, saying they had concerns about the legality of the measure. The Slovakian aid is related to the automaker's 1.4-billion-euro investment in the facility in the region of Nitra, which aims to make up to 300,000 cars yearly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC