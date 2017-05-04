I am a foreigner and I typically eat...

How can you get to know other people when all you ask is if they married a Slovak and what do they eat with maybe an eventual bonus question on alcohol? About a month ago in Kosice, Slovakia's second largest city, I was listening to a high school history teacher explaining how her students discuss the Holocaust, visit concentration camps, read Anne Frank's Diary as compulsory literature and are even asked to imagine how would they have behaved if they had lived back then . She has been trying her best to encourage her students, among whom some sympathize with the far right party A1 2SNS to "think with their own minds".

