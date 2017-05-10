Hungary, Slovakia challenge quotas on...

Hungary, Slovakia challenge quotas on asylum-seekers at top EU court

Hungary and Slovakia told the European Union's top court on Wednesday that sharing out asylum-seekers among member states under a quota system was unlawful, clashing with Germany, France and others in a dispute that threatens to tear the bloc apart. Some 1.6 million migrants and refugees have crossed the Mediterranean and entered the EU since in 2014, mostly fleeing conflicts or poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

Chicago, IL

