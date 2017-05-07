Highlights of "Bratislava 2017 Flora"

Girls look at cacti during the 38th International Fair of Flowers and Gardening "Bratislava 2017 Flora" in Bratislava, capital of Slovakia, on May 6, 2017. The 38th International Fair of Flowers and Gardening "Bratislava 2017 Flora" kicked off on May 4, and will last till May 7. The fair attracts exhibitors from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Germany, Italy, Czech and the Netherlands to present their floral and garden products and services here during the period including flowers, woods, shrubs, and small and large bonsai.

