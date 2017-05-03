Future technologies go on show in Bra...

Future technologies go on show in Bratislava

The aim of the TechSummit & Gadget Expo Bratislava 2017 which will be held in Bratislava on May 10 and 11, is to introduce the way in which innovations in different fields of an economy will become an important factor in the economical development of a country. The second year of the conference, organised by the Future Proof company, will welcome 120 speakers from 10 countries across the world.

Chicago, IL

