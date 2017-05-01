Floods in Slovakia have taken three v...

Floods in Slovakia have taken three victims

Read more: Slovak Spectator

The end of April brought intense rain to Slovakia. The river levels increased and in many regions, mainly in the north of Slovakia, floods caused problems for local inhabitants.

Chicago, IL

