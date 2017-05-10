Finance minister talks to Financial Times
Peter KaA3 4imA r told the paper he seeks to steer Slovakia past a "lasagne of evil", adding that a wave of populist unrest in the EU does not sour his outlook for growth. According to Peter Campbell, who met the Slovak finance minister in Bratislava to interview him for The Financial Times, the minister used the strangest image to describe the populist wave sweeping Europe at the moment: a lasagne of evil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC