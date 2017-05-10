Fico: Slovakia wasn't a black hole du...

Fico: Slovakia wasn't a black hole during socialism

Prime Minister Robert Fico sees the violation of human rights in the last regime as a big mistake but pointed to values created by people. Prime Minister Robert Fico will never let himself be forced into calling the period before 1989 a black hole, he said in Parliament, adding that the violation of human rights was a big mistake but people created a lot of value.

Chicago, IL

