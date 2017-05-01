Fico presents measures to help improv...

Fico presents measures to help improve Slovak standards of living

Slovakia is doing well economically and financially and this must translate into a rise in the living standards of the people. The government must do all it can to ensure that the standards of living in Slovakia draw closer to the EU's rich countries.

