Fico: Police should intervene against extremists

The law-enforcement authorities should take action as soon as possible to put a stop to displays of extremism perpetrated by a certain parliamentary party, Prime Minister Robert Fico said on May 9 during a commemorative event at the SlavA n war memorial in Bratislava, marking the end of WWII. The chairman of the party in question [far-right People's Party - Our Slovakia led by Marian Kotleba - ed.

