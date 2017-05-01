Fashion of communist era exhibited

Apart from individual taste, period trends or class, clothing is also connected to economic history, politics and the culture of a specific country, said Zuzana A idlA kovA , co-curator of the exhibition recently opened in the Slovak National Gallery. Sew Long! Fashion in Slovakia 1945 - 1989 can be visited at the EsterhA zy Palace of SNG in Bratislava until August 20. It displays communist-era fashion models, designs, patterns, fashion photography, as well as fashion and design magazines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.