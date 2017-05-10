EU funds-related red tape will be red...

EU funds-related red tape will be reduced

The deputy prime minister for investments and informatisation improves the image of e-letterboxes; also by simplifying the process of submitting applications for EU money. "One time is enough" is a principle long sought by entrepreneurs in Slovakia when dealing with state bodies.

Chicago, IL

