EcoMin proposes to cut 'useless bureaucracy'
After Prime Minister Robert Fico's May 1 fanfare announcement of new social measures, which he said were designed to ensure ordinary people enjoy Slovakia's economic growth but which also hiked costs for employers and entrepreneurs, Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga has attempted to soften the blow with a package of measures which is supposed to reduce red tape and simplify business. "The package includes 34 measures that should reduce costs for businesses by a 44 million and will apply to all businessmen," Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga, a nominee of Fico's Smer party, told a news conference on May 4, as quoted by the TASR newswire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slovak Spectator.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC