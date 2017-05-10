EcoMin proposes to cut 'useless burea...

EcoMin proposes to cut 'useless bureaucracy'

After Prime Minister Robert Fico's May 1 fanfare announcement of new social measures, which he said were designed to ensure ordinary people enjoy Slovakia's economic growth but which also hiked costs for employers and entrepreneurs, Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga has attempted to soften the blow with a package of measures which is supposed to reduce red tape and simplify business. "The package includes 34 measures that should reduce costs for businesses by a 44 million and will apply to all businessmen," Economy Minister Peter A1 2iga, a nominee of Fico's Smer party, told a news conference on May 4, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

