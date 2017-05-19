Down and Out in London and Paris With Macron, May, Trump and Gatsby
If it has been a while since you took a long look at European politics or if you have only glanced at the news stories about the French or British elections, I am sure that from a distance the continent has the air of a dead poets society-a land that remains full of charming villages and cafA©s which, after closing hours, might well be playing the accordion music of national socialism. Greece remains bankrupt, the ward of Angela Merkel and German banks, for whom the word austerity can be translated to mean: "More money for us."
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Health care system is ailing (Feb '16)
|Sep '16
|BUYER BEWARE
|2
|EU foreign ministers seek unity on relations wi... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Chuck
|19
|Slovak Prime Minister calls for removal of Russ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|PM faces tricky meetings with Polish and Slovak... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Hostis Publicus
|2
|Slovakia's anti-immigrant ion leader says will ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Three Cheers
|2
|PM Fico: Islam has no place in Slovakia (May '16)
|May '16
|naman
|3
|Slovak-Hungarian tensions mounting (Sep '06)
|May '16
|PROUD TO BE SERB ...
|5
