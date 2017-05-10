Destructive supercell repeated in Pre...

Destructive supercell repeated in Presov after two years

After an extreme thunderstorm and hailstorm hit a huge part of eastern Slovakia in May 2015, a new one hit the city of PreA ov recently. Two years ago, on May 6, 2015, a storm caused enormous damage not just in PreA ov but also in the Poprad valley, LevoA a, KoA ice, part of the Upper ZemplA n region and area close to TrebiA ov, the KorzA r PreA ov regional newspaper wrote on May 15. This time, the supercell appeared on May 12 and damaged mostly the metropolis area of the A ariA region - i.e. PreA ov city - and its close vicinity.

