Death threats drive Matovic from parliamentary sessions

Opposition OA1 2aNO-NOVA chairman, Igor MatoviA announced on Monday, May 8, that he will stop attending parliamentary sessions after receiving death threats from an unknown man while walking his dog last week, the TASR newswire reported. Allegedly, the unknown man told MatoviA that if he did not abandon parliament by Monday, he would "find a train" for him - an obvious reference to the fate of FrantiA ek Gaulieder, former member of parliament for the now deceased Movement for a Democratic Slovakia of VladimA r MeA iar.

