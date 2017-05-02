Czech Premier's Cabinet Sacrifice Risks Aiding Billionaire Rival

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka toppled the government to undercut billionaire finance minister, Andrej Babis, a gamble intended to boost his own popularity that could backfire and hand his rival control over the next cabinet. With his ruling Social Democrats trailing Babis's ANO party in opinion polls, Sobotka unexpectedly announced that he'll submit the cabinet's resignation to President Milos Zeman this week.

