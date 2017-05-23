Construction of Zaha Hadid project in Bratislava launched
Construction of Sky Park, one of the last projects of now deceased prominent world architect Zaha Hadid, officially started in Bratislava on May 19 when representatives of the city, the investor and the Zaha Hadid Architects studio ceremonially tapped the foundation stone. It is a river stone from the Danube area weighing 600 kilos.
