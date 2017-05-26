Central Europeans confident Trump com...

Central Europeans confident Trump committed to NATO

Read more: The Star Online

Central European governments expressed optimism on Friday that the United States remained committed to NATO even though President Donald Trump did not mention the military alliance's defence commitment set out in its founding treaty this week. NATO's founding treaty states under Article V that an attack on one ally is an attack on all, but Trump questioned the principle during the U.S. election campaign and has not publicly backed the commitment.

Chicago, IL

