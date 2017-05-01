Bratislava's May Festival marks its 1...

Bratislava's May Festival marks its 10th anniversary

The 10th multi-genre festival, BratislavskA1 2 MajA les or Bratislava's May Festival, will again open the season of large open-air festivals in the Slovak capital, starting this year on Friday May 5. There will be a series of live concerts, a market selling hand-made products, a programme for families with children, discussions, fireworks and more. Following previous tradition, it will be held at the TyrA ovo embankment on the right bank of the Danube River, close to the Old Bridge.

