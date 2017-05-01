Bratislava may have first skyscraper

Bratislava may have first skyscraper

39 min ago

The developer of the multifunctional complex Eurovea 2, company J&T Real Estate, has revealed more details and visualisations of the project. Part of it includes the first skyscraper in Bratislava which, according to official criteria, will be over 150 metres.

Chicago, IL

